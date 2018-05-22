Canadiens sign goaltender Antti Niemi to one-year deal

MONTREAL (AP) — Goaltender Antti Niemi was seeking stability more than money when he agreed to a one-year, $950,000 contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Who could blame the 34-year-old, who was eligible for free agency on July 1, after a whirlwind 2017-18 season? Niemi was bought out by the Dallas Stars last summer, signed with Pittsburgh, was claimed on waivers by Florida and then claimed again by Montreal.

“The way I felt when I was playing in Montreal, I was comfortable there,” Niemi said on a conference call. “I didn’t need to change that.

“It wasn’t about getting the most money.”

Niemi was 0-3-0 with a 7.49 goals-against average when Pittsburgh placed him on waivers on Oct. 24, and he was 0-1-1 with a 5.11 GAA — allowing five goals on 39 shots in two appearances — when he was put on waivers again by the Panthers on Nov. 14.

