Canned food drive will help local pantry

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local food pantry is asking for help from the community this weekend.

The South Zanesville United Methodist Church is hosting a canned food drive this Saturday. Fundraising coordinator and director, Conrad Wilkins, said this drive will help the pantry provide seasonal food items for families in need.

“The purpose is to replenish our supplies before we enter the summer months and again after,” Wilkins said, “we have an increased demand due to children being home from school and it takes more food for the families to get through the month.”

“I register the people and I get to hear their stories. You’d never send anything out where you think that you have enough food,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said the South Zanesville Police Department and Sheriff’s Canine Unit will also be at the food drive on Saturday to help provide awareness about the benefits of the food pantry and let people know they are all here to help.

“The people have come in now and they’ve connected to the church and they want to see the minister and talk about their problems,” Wilkins said, “and it becomes more than a place to come in and sit down and get food.”

“We want to reach out to people on a very personal note so that’s basically what it’s for, to let people know who we are and where we are,” Wilkins said.

The food drive will take place at the Riesbeck’s story on June Parkway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wilkins said cash donations are also welcomed and will be used that day, and prepackaged bags for five and ten dollars will be available.