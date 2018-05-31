CAS won’t object if Peru captain is cleared for World Cup

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — As a Swiss federal court ponders Paolo Guerrero’s appeal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport says it does not oppose the banned Peru captain playing at the World Cup.

CAS says it will “not object” if a federal judge decides to freeze Guerrero’s 14-month doping ban.

Still, the final decision on Guerrero’s case rests with Switzerland’s supreme court.

The federal verdict could come Thursday, ahead of FIFA’s Monday deadline for Peru to finalize its 23-man World Cup squad.

Guerrero tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine at a World Cup qualifying game against Argentina in October.

CAS increased his FIFA-imposed ban of six months — which already expired — to 14 months, upholding an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency.