Celebration shows love for retiring teacher

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today friends, families, and students celebrated a retiring teacher.

Dave Eppley is retiring after 39 years as a middle school teacher at the Bishop Fenwick School, having taught both social studies and technology to so many students. Eppley said he knew it was time but that it is bittersweet leaving the job he loves.

“I feel like the kids have kind of kept me young through the years,” Eppley said, “being around the kids and working with them and getting to know them.”

“I’m just grateful to have had the opportunity parents have given me to work with their children,” Eppley said.

At today’s celebration Eppley was happy to see so many former students, some of which he said were in his very first class and some from his last. He said it’s been incredible to see so many of them grow and that some of his most recent students weren’t too thrilled to hear about his retirement.

“They weren’t happy. The seventh grade said ‘how about one more year Mr. Eppley, you need to make it an even 40!’,” Eppley said.

Eppley said he will be spending time golfing in his retirement but that in September he will miss getting to start a new school year.