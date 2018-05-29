Century Bank to hold free community shred day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Century National Bank is holding a shred day this weekend.

The free event is open to the public. It’s an opportunity for people to get rid of unneeded documents containing personal information.

“This is a great opportunity to prevent identity theft by disposing of those legal documents, tax papers, medical records, any kind of billing statements that you might have,” said Jason Newton the Banking Center Manager.

The shred truck will be at the bank on Brandywine from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Newton said the process is so quick you won’t even have to leave your vehicle.

“The process is really easy. You’ll just pull up – it’s kind of like a drive thru – you’ll just pull up to the shred truck and we’ll have associates there to help you unload. It’s real easy,” said Newton. “We’ll unload the boxes. We do ask that you limit yourself to three boxes.”

The bank will still have regular business hours for customers needing to bank.