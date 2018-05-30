Chief Hobson: Gas Line Walkers Checking Residential Area

Zanesville Fire Chief Doug Hobson says the 8 inch gas leak is still “blowing” while Energy Cooperative line walkers are in the Somers Street area making sure the area is safe. Other gas crews are working to isolate the leak which occurred near Zanesville High School. Area industrial customers like Genesis and Armco have been advised and have switched over the Columbia Gas service. ZFD has also advised other industrial customers of the current situation. Hobson says so far no evacuations have occurred. But all events planned at Zanesville High School Wednesday night have been cancelled. Hobson says the plan is to re-route and isolate the natural gas leak. The ZFD Chief says he wants residents from Blue Avenue to Ohio University Zanesville to “shutter in place” (stay inside) until the all clear is given. The incident happened around 11:30 Wednesday morning when a construction crew bulldozer severed the gas line while building a trail between ZHS and Ohio University Zanesville.