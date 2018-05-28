Christ’s Table opens for Memorial Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Christ’s Table opened its doors today for those in need of a warm meal.

The organization serves the community every holiday and today was no different. Office Manager Candi Jones said the guests who come through the doors are like a family and they celebrate holidays with them as such.

“We do have several veterans that we serve and not only but with our homebound program,” said Jones. “So we do like to incorporate Memorial Day with those that we are still able to serve and be thankful for those who did sacrifice.”

Jones said they served around 180 homebound meals and around 200 meals in house.