Community day at Dutro to honor first responders

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- As EMS Week comes to a close, Dutro Ford in Downtown Zanesville hosted a day of fun to connect the community with its first responders.

Several fire department and EMS crews were on hand for the community to meet. The Zanesville Police Department Special Response Team made an appearance. And MedFlight landed in Downtown Zanesville for the first time ever. Interim Fire Chief Doug Hobson said it was a good way to let the community get to know the people who serve them.

“This is a community event. That’s what we want. We want the community out here supporting the downtown and making it what it is today,” said Hobson. “We want to praise those guys: the first responders, law enforcement, military. Show our respect. Show how much we care.”

Hobson said in years coming this will be more than just a block party also including law enforcement and military. He also plans on bringing back a Zanesville tradition on the canal.

“We’re looking to make this a 2-day event. And believe it or not 25 years ago we had “anything that floats but not a boat” race in the canal – that’s going to become a part of this EMS block party,” said Hobson.

This event was a joint effort between the City of Zanesville, Dutro Ford, Valuecare owner Jamey Baker, and YBZ. Other community organizations were also in attendance. The Washington Township, Newton Township, South Zanesville, and Zanesville Fire Departments were at the community event. Community Ambulance was there in addition to Valuecare.