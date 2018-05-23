Crooksville celebrates National EMS Week

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio- The Crooksville EMS and Fire Department is celebrating EMS Week with a community day.

EMS week is a nationally recognized event. Crooksville wanted to give the community an opportunity to get up close and personal with the emergency vehicles and the medics that operate them. This years theme is “EMS stronger together”.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t know exactly what EMS does and everything that we actually do as far as not just going to your house when you’re having a medical emergency,” said Kimberly Wolford an Advanced EMT with Crooksville. “We’re here for all kinds of vital checks, any questions you have about medical necessities, and all that kind of stuff; and to get out here and get our community to know us is really important.”

The event featured activities for families to enjoy and to learn new information.

“There’s tons and tons of information. We have some fun games with Perry Behavioral Health for the kids to learn different skills especially for the summer. We have giveaways. We have some life jackets, some toys, a first aid kit. And we also have lots of refreshments. Hotdogs, chips, pop, water. All kinds of things,” Wolford said.

Multiple emergency crews attended the event such as Community Ambulance, ValueCare, and Portsmouth Ambulance, and Med-flight.

“We have representatives from Genesis. We have the…team. Representatives from the trauma. We have Perry Behavioral health. Lots of law enforcement,” said Wolford. “Perry County Sheriff’s Office. New Lex police. Roseville. Crooksville. The Dog Warden is supposed to be here. She’s going to bring some pups. Of course Crooksville Fire and EMS is here.”

The community was also able to “touch a truck” including Crookville’s newest EMS truck.