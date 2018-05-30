Deer-Motorcycle Accident on I-77

The Cambridge Highway Patrol says its investigating a motorcycle-deer accident on I-77 just south of Byesville. It happened just before 10:30 Tuesday night. Troopers says 58-year-old Michael Miller of Cleveland was riding north on I-77 when a deer struck his cycle from the left side. Miller was able to keep the bike upright and traveled to the Byesville exit where he realized he had suffered a serious gash to his left leg. He called 9-1-1 and was taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center for treatment for a non-life threatening injury.