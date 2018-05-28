Defending champ Gators top seed in NCAA baseball tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Defending national champion Florida is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA baseball tournament, making the Gators the first program to be a top seed three times.

The NCAA announced the 64-team field Monday.

Play begins Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.

The NCAA seeded 16 teams for the first time. There had been eight seeds previously.

Stanford is the No. 2 seed, followed by Oregon State, Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina, Florida State and Georgia.

Seeds nine through 16 are Texas Tech, Clemson, Stetson, East Carolina, Texas, Minnesota, Coastal Carolina and North Carolina State.

Florida State, at 41 appearances in a row, has the longest active streak of appearances.