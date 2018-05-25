Deputy shoots, wounds man on interstate in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy has shot and killed a man who witnesses say crashed his car and began attacking people who had stopped to help him on an interstate in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the man as 33-year-old Brett Luengo, of Westlake.

The county Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to the crash on Interstate 90 around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, encountered Luengo and used a stun gun to shock him multiple times. The Sheriff’s Office says Luengo was shot when he lunged at the deputy.

The deputy wasn’t injured.

Witnesses tell Cleveland.com they saw Luengo attack several people who tried to help him after the crash.