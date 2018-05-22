Doggie Day: Armani

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- He’s good with kids, lovable, and up for adoption. Meet Armani from the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center.

Deputy Dog Warden, Brittany Calihan, said Armani is a perfect addition for a family because he’s always excited and has a great personality.

“He’s just ornery and he’s goofy, and he’s very affectionate, he’s not met a person he hasn’t liked,” Calihan said. “And he’s always excited, he’s always wagging his tail.”

Calihan also said that Armani may look tough but is a very sweet dog who is great with kids and loves to sleep with his paws curled in.

“If you want a big looking dog, you know a big, tough dog but you want it to be a teddy bear, that would be Armani,” Calihan said, “he acts tough but he’s just a big sweetheart.”

Armani has been at the adoption center since the beginning of May and Calihan said he is doing really well. The adoption fee is $105, and you can find out more information about Armani and other adoptable dogs by calling 740-453-0273.