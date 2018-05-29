Doggie Day: Carter

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It’s that time again, time for you to meet a new furry friend.

This is Carter. He has been at the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center for a month now. Deputy Dog Warden Brittany Calihan said Carter loves the water.

“Since it’s getting nice out we can have the doggie pool out in the doggie yard. He loves the water. He’s really taken to it. He plays in it, dances in it, when he drinks water he puts his head all the way in the water,” said Calihan.

Carter’s adoption fee is $105 and he is ready to be adopted immediately. Calihan said he’s about a year old and would be a great addition to a family.

“Since he’s gotten here we’ve got to know him and he’s grateful for the time you spend with him. I think he’d be very grateful for a great home, whoever can give that to him. Anyone who spends some time with him, take him to the park, let him swim, I think he would really appreciate it. I think he would be a great dog in return,” said Calihan.

If you are interested in adopting Carter, you can set up an interaction with him by calling the adoption center at 740-453-0273.