Dresden Swim Center opening day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Dresden Swim Center made a big splash on Memorial Day.

Families were out celebrating the holiday and the opening day of the pool, welcoming the sun and the new swim season. Pool manager Nick Bice said he was happy to see so many people out at the pool enjoying the warm weather.

“It’s a great day, plus we definitely like this kind of crowd on Memorial Day and opening weekend,” Bice said. “It’s a great place to bring your family and friends and catch some sun.”

Kids like 5-year-old Lucy Bradford were also happy to see the doors open for the summer.

“I’ve been waiting for the pool to open all year,” Bradford said, “I really want to get in!”

The pool offers private and group lessons as well as water aerobics throughout the summer. You can find more information about hours and activities on their website at www.villageofdresden.com/swim.htm or Facebook page.