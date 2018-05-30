Dutro Ford presents check to United Way for fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Dutro Ford downtown presents the United Way with a check for a fundraiser in April.

Dutro held a “Drive 4 UR Community” event to raise money for the United Way. Today they presented the check to the organization for six thousand dollars. The money will go towards programs the United Way offers.

“Which will be used in our fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan counties,” Meg Deedrick the United Way Executive Director.

This is the fourth year Dutro and the United Way has teamed up to host this event. Volunteers were able to come to the dealership and test drive cars with Dutro donating money for each test drive.

“We’ve raised over $12,000 through this event and we are so grateful to our partners at Dutro Ford and also other community partners that they enlisted,” said Deedrick.

Deedrick said the money raised will go directly back into the community through one of their education programs.