Eastern League

by Associated Press on May 27, 2018 at 1:32 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)2918.617
Trenton (Yankees)2919.604½
Binghamton (Mets)2522.5324
Hartford (Rockies)2623.5314
Reading (Phillies)1927.413
Portland (Red Sox)1631.34013
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)2920.592
Richmond (Giants)2421.5333
Altoona (Pirates)2222.500
Harrisburg (Nationals)2224.478
Bowie (Orioles)2225.4686
Erie (Tigers)1829.38310

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 4, Hartford 1

Reading 6, Portland 3

Reading 3, Portland 2

Hartford 5, New Hampshire 3

Altoona 10, Harrisburg 6

Binghamton 3, Bowie 1

Trenton 4, Erie 1, 11 innings

Richmond 7, Akron 4

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Portland, TBD

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Trenton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Trenton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1