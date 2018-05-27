Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|29
|19
|.604
|½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|25
|22
|.532
|4
|Hartford (Rockies)
|26
|23
|.531
|4
|Reading (Phillies)
|19
|27
|.413
|9½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|16
|31
|.340
|13
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|29
|20
|.592
|—
|Richmond (Giants)
|24
|21
|.533
|3
|Altoona (Pirates)
|22
|22
|.500
|4½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|22
|24
|.478
|5½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|22
|25
|.468
|6
|Erie (Tigers)
|18
|29
|.383
|10
___
|Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire 4, Hartford 1
Reading 6, Portland 3
Reading 3, Portland 2
Hartford 5, New Hampshire 3
Altoona 10, Harrisburg 6
Binghamton 3, Bowie 1
Trenton 4, Erie 1, 11 innings
Richmond 7, Akron 4
|Sunday’s Games
Reading at Portland, TBD
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Trenton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Altoona at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Trenton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.