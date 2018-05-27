Eastern League

May 27, 2018
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)3018.625
Trenton (Yankees)3019.612½
Binghamton (Mets)2523.5215
Hartford (Rockies)2624.5205
Reading (Phillies)1928.40410½
Portland (Red Sox)1731.35413
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)3020.600
Richmond (Giants)2422.5224
Harrisburg (Nationals)2324.489
Altoona (Pirates)2223.489
Bowie (Orioles)2325.4796
Erie (Tigers)1830.37511

___

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Portland, TBD

Portland 6, Reading 2

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 2

Trenton 5, Erie 4

Harrisburg 7, Altoona 2

Bowie 7, Binghamton 0

Akron 8, Richmond 3

Monday’s Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Trenton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

