Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|24
|15
|.615
|2
|Binghamton (Mets)
|21
|19
|.525
|5½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|22
|20
|.524
|5½
|Reading (Phillies)
|14
|23
|.378
|11
|Portland (Red Sox)
|15
|25
|.375
|11½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|Richmond (Giants)
|21
|18
|.538
|1½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|20
|18
|.526
|2
|Bowie (Orioles)
|18
|23
|.439
|5½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|17
|23
|.425
|6
|Erie (Tigers)
|16
|23
|.410
|6½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Harrisburg 2, Richmond 1
Richmond 8, Harrisburg 6
Altoona 6, Portland 3
Akron 5, Hartford 4
Reading at Erie, ppd.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, ppd.
Trenton 9, Bowie 4
|Sunday’s Games
Reading at Erie, 12:35 a.m.
Reading at Erie, TBD
Binghamton at New Hampshire, TBD
Bowie at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Akron at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at Altoona, 2 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Reading at Erie, 6:05 p.m.