Eastern League

by Associated Press on May 20, 2018 at 1:02 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)2714.659
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)2415.6152
Binghamton (Mets)2119.525
Hartford (Rockies)2220.524
Reading (Phillies)1423.37811
Portland (Red Sox)1525.37511½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)2418.571
Richmond (Giants)2118.538
Altoona (Pirates)2018.5262
Bowie (Orioles)1823.439
Harrisburg (Nationals)1723.4256
Erie (Tigers)1623.410

___

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg 2, Richmond 1

Richmond 8, Harrisburg 6

Altoona 6, Portland 3

Akron 5, Hartford 4

Reading at Erie, ppd.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, ppd.

Trenton 9, Bowie 4

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Erie, 12:35 a.m.

Reading at Erie, TBD

Binghamton at New Hampshire, TBD

Bowie at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Akron at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Reading at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1