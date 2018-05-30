EMA: Gas Company Working on Plan to Stop Leak

Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Jadwin says crews from the Energy Cooperative are currently working on a plan to stop the natural gas leak near Zanesville High School or at least slow it down in order to make repairs. Jadwin says officials do not want to shut down the line since it would knock out service to customers and would take weeks to restore. Currently Energy Cooperative line walkers to checking levels of leaking gas along the 8 inch line in an effort to come up with a plan to make repairs. Around 11:30 Wednesday morning a construction bulldozer building a trail between Zanesville High School and Ohio University Zanesville severed the natural gas line. Jadwin says at the moment residents in the area are being asked to “shelter in place” (stay inside) until the issue is corrected.