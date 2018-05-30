EMA: Gas Leak Capped – Shutter in Place Order Lifted

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency announced that the 8 inch natural gas leak that occurred near Zanesville High School has been capped. E-M-A Executive Director Jeff Jadwin says Energy Cooperative crews were able to shut some valves on the line once they got some equipment in place. He says customers should not lose service as a result of the temporary repair. Jadwin says depending on damage to other parts of the gas line total repair will take between 6 and 8 hours, or maybe sooner. Jadwin says the “shutter in place” order has been lifted and people in the area can resume normal activities.