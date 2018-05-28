Families remember loved ones at Greenwood Cemetery Memorial Day service

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- All gave some and some gave all…words that ring true on a day of remembrance. Hundreds gathered at Greenwood Cemetery to do just that…remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The mood is somber. The crowd silent.

“We come out to pay our respects for our deceased. Those that myself lost in Vietnam, and many of the older ones, Korea and World War II. But it’s just a time to reflect,” said Richard E. Bowers Vice-President of the Zanesville Marine Corps League.

The ceremony begins with an opening prayer before the Zanesville High School Band plays a selection. Then the reading of the 104 new names added to the wall. Shots ring out from the 21 gun salute. Taps is played.

“All of the names that are on this wall that are put on every year, our organization pays to have those put on,” Bowers said. “And it’s a year round thing because the wives and relatives will send me their death certificate and their DD 2-14.”

Charlene Wion and her sister Tammy Reinhart take pictures in front of the wall where the names of three men they held close to their hearts are engraved.

“My brother Gary and Larry Wion. I’m not sure what year they served, but they’re both here on the wall,” said Wion. “Along with my dad, Harold Wion.”

Gary and Larry were twins who enlisted together. The sisters said it was hard for their dad to watch his boys join the service not knowing if they would make it home.

“But they both did come home,” Wion reminiscences.

Charlene and Tammy said they are honored to see their dad and brothers names on the wall and they appreciate everyone taking time to remember those we’ve lost.

“We miss them all terribly. We really miss them. And we appreciate everyone’s service. I’m sorry to see so many names on the wall. It’s heartbreaking,” Wion shared.

Bowers said it’s important to take this time away to remember the countless men and women who have served our country.

“The emphasis on what this is truly about and not picnics and sales and all the commercial stuff that goes along,” said Bowers. “I mean people come here and weep because, you know, it’s time to get into this thing and to remember those and let them go with knowing that they’ll never be forgotten.”

If you would like a copy of the list of names added to the monument, you can email Bowers at topbowers12@outlook.com.