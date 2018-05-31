Family to host benefit for loved one with unknown illness

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A family is coming together after a loved one mysteriously loses the ability to walk.

Angie Carroll said her sister-in-law, Michelle Smith, recently lost her job and health insurance after falling ill.

“She woke up one morning, it was a Sunday morning, she went up, went to let her dog out to use the restroom and when she came back in she sat down to have a cup of coffee and noticed some tingling and numbing in her right leg,” said Carroll. “And when she went to get up it gave out on her. And then she noticed her left leg doing the same thing. And basically she tried to walk and couldn’t really walk.”

Michelle has had several cat scans and appointments to find out what’s wrong with her. So far the doctors have not been able to pinpoint exactly what’s going on and have diagnosed her with neuropathy for now. Michelle has more appointments coming up so her family is hosting a benefit to help with expenses.

“This is going to be Zanesville’s most hot spot. This is going to be a benefit rummage sale to help raise money for Michelle,” said Carroll. “And we are going to not only have donations from the community that I’ve went and got, several items from Home Decor, Primitive Decor, furniture, clothing. Several items from the community.”

The benefit will take place this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Euclid Avenue United Methodist Church. There will be a bake sale and food.