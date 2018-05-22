Fashionisto Simon Doonan sees magic, madness in soccer style

NEW YORK (AP) — Simon Doonan is an established fashionisto and lifelong soccer obsessive. His new book is dedicated to style drivers of the sport just in time for the June 14 start of the World Cup.

So what sets soccer players apart in fashion compared to other pro athletes? For starters, they have the perfect physiques to wear just about anything straight off the rack. And the stars often spend big.

In the book, “Soccer Style: The Magic and Madness,” Doonan breaks down fashion footballers into five “style tribes.” Doonan says there are the good taste ambassadors, label kings, psychedelic ninjas, hired assassins and bohemians.

Doonan says footballer George Best got the fashion ball rolling back in the Swinging ’60s, clearing the way for the likes of David Beckham, Gazza and Cristiano Ronaldo.