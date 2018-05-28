FIFA calls 2026 World Cup candidates for meeting in Zurich

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says it has called the North American and Moroccan candidates hoping to host the 2026 World Cup to a meeting with bid inspectors in Zurich on Wednesday.

Officials from the joint United States-Canada-Mexico team and Morocco are invited to answer questions from a FIFA-appointed panel evaluating their bids ahead of the June 13 vote.

No date is set to publish the evaluation reports ahead of the vote by up to 207 FIFA member federations in Moscow.

FIFA’s bidding rules allow the unlikely prospect of its five-man task force disqualifying a candidate for a low evaluation score.

While all the North American venues are in place for a 48-team tournament, Morocco’s bid plan calls for building or renovating 14 stadiums and more than 100 training bases.