First Friday Art Walk: Artist of the Month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This Friday is the first of the month which means the Art Walk will be happening downtown, a time for the public to see all kinds of art and walk through studios and galleries.

For artist Valtinen Kari, that gallery is his home. Also called “The Sanctuary” this gallery is finally opening for Kari to display and sell his art. Described as unique Gothic, steampunk and alternative, Kari said his art just comes to him and there is so much to offer.

“I do what dictates itself to me, I look at things and I say oh I could do something with that,” Kari said. “We do everything. So you can find bone art and wands and jewlery and house decor.”

Kari said his work represents an organic nature of death, and that he wants to make the darkness more approachable and sympathetic while letting people pull their own feelings from the art.

“I don’t like to dictate what people feel,” Kari said, “I feel people are going to look at art and by the definition of art people are going to have a reaction I don’t want to limit what their reaction is I don’t want to guide what their reaction is.”

The Sanctuary will be open on Friday during the Art Walk from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will be offering food and refreshments. For more information about Kari or the Art Walk, visit the links below.

Art Walk: http://www.artcoz.org/first-friday-art-walk.html

The Sanctuary: https://www.facebook.com/thesanctuaryreikistudioandartgallery/

Valtenin Kari: https://www.facebook.com/GraveGlamour/