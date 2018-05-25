Flipkens ends Bertens’ bid for 3rd straight Nuremberg Cup

NUREMBERG, Germany (AP) — Kirsten Flipkens ended Kiki Bertens’ bid for a third straight Nuremberg Cup title on Friday with a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3) win in the quarterfinals.

The Belgian player rallied after losing the opening set to end Bertens’ 13-match winning run after two hours and 34 minutes. Flipkens advances to a semifinal against Alison Riske of the United States. It will be Flipkens’ second career clay-court semifinal.

Riske progressed after the sixth-seeded Sorana Cirstea retired at 2-6, 7-5, 1-0 in their quarterfinal.

Flipkens and Riske were to play later Friday for a place against Johanna Larsson in Saturday’s final.

Sweden’s Larsson sealed her place in the decider with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Katerina Siniakova in their semifinal.