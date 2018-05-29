Free admission for National Senior Health and Fitness Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It’s time to get out, get fit, and have some fun. And for seniors, that time is tomorrow at the Muskingum County Recreation Center.

In honor of National Senior Health and Fitness Day, the recreation center is offering free admission to all seniors in the area age 60 and over. Event and program manager Becky Weir said there will be a variety of classes offered as well as free access to the pools, and she wants everyone to feel welcomed.

“I would just like to encourage any seniors tomorrow just to come out, get a good workout in, enjoy themselves, and have some social time,” Weir said.

Weir said there will be line dancing, healthy snacks, and a guest speaker from Genesis Hospital who will talk about health and nutrition. Weir says the theme of tomorrow’s event is “Active today, healthier tomorrow” and wants to encourage seniors of any fitness level to attend.

“Just to keep moving in your daily life is just a great way to exercise and promote health,” Weir said, “I always say my seniors are probably the most active people out of anyone.”

The schedule starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m. Registration is not required. For more information or questions about tomorrow’s event visit their website at http://www.muskingumrecreationcenter.org/ or call (740) 454-4767.