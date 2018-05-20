Frontier League

May 20, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Erie52.714
Windy City52.714
Washington53.625½
Traverse City44.500
Schaumburg37.300
Joliet26.250
West Division
WLPct.GB
Florence52.714
Gateway53.625½
River City43.5711
Southern Illinois45.4442
Evansville45.4442
Normal26.250

___

Saturday’s Games

Traverse City 9, Schaumburg 6

Florence 5, Gateway 2

Washington at Lake Erie, ppd.

Evansville 4, Normal 0

Windy City 3, Joliet 0

Traverse City 5, Schaumburg 2

Southern Illinois 4, River City 3

Normal 9, Evansville 8

River City 4, Southern Illinois 2

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 1:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Lake Erie, 3:35 p.m.

Gateway at Florence, 5:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

