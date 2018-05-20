Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Windy City
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Traverse City
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Schaumburg
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Joliet
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Gateway
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|River City
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Southern Illinois
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Evansville
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Normal
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Traverse City 9, Schaumburg 6
Florence 5, Gateway 2
Washington at Lake Erie, ppd.
Evansville 4, Normal 0
Windy City 3, Joliet 0
Traverse City 5, Schaumburg 2
Southern Illinois 4, River City 3
Normal 9, Evansville 8
River City 4, Southern Illinois 2
|Sunday’s Games
Washington at Lake Erie, 1:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 2:35 p.m.
Normal at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Lake Erie, 3:35 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 5:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled