Frontier League

May 20, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Erie63.667
Windy City53.625½
Washington64.600½
Traverse City45.4442
Schaumburg47.3643
Joliet36.3333
West Division
WLPct.GB
Florence63.667
River City53.625½
Gateway64.600½
Evansville55.500
Southern Illinois46.400
Normal27.2224

___

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie 3, Washington 2

Joliet 3, Windy City 2

Gateway 3, Florence 2

Schaumburg 3, Traverse City 2

Evansville 5, Normal 4

Washington 3, Lake Erie 2

Florence 6, Gateway 5

River City 9, Southern Illinois 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet at Normal, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

