Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Windy City
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Washington
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Traverse City
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Schaumburg
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Joliet
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|River City
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Gateway
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Evansville
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Normal
|2
|7
|.222
|4
___
|Sunday’s Games
Lake Erie 3, Washington 2
Joliet 3, Windy City 2
Gateway 3, Florence 2
Schaumburg 3, Traverse City 2
Evansville 5, Normal 4
Washington 3, Lake Erie 2
Florence 6, Gateway 5
River City 9, Southern Illinois 5
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Joliet at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.