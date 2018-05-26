Frontier League

by Associated Press on May 26, 2018 at 1:03 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Erie85.615
Washington86.571½
Windy City65.5451
Traverse City67.4622
Schaumburg510.3334
Joliet49.3084
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City93.750
Florence85.615
Southern Illinois77.5003
Gateway77.5003
Evansville77.5003
Normal48.3335

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, Florence 3

Traverse City 8, Evansville 4

Schaumburg 5, Gateway 2

River City 5, Lake Erie 4

Windy City at Normal, ppd.

Southern Illinois 5, Joliet 4

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Normal, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Normal, 8:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gateway at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at River City, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Windy City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

