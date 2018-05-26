Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Washington
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Windy City
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Traverse City
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Schaumburg
|5
|10
|.333
|4
|Joliet
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Florence
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Gateway
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Evansville
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Normal
|4
|8
|.333
|5
___
|Friday’s Games
Washington 4, Florence 3
Traverse City 8, Evansville 4
Schaumburg 5, Gateway 2
River City 5, Lake Erie 4
Windy City at Normal, ppd.
Southern Illinois 5, Joliet 4
|Saturday’s Games
Windy City at Normal, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Normal, 8:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Gateway at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at River City, 5:05 p.m.
Florence at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Evansville at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Windy City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.