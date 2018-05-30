Gas shut off stopping gas line leak

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Fire Department and the Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency responded to a gas leak near Zanesville High School around 11:30 Wednesday.

Interim Fire Chief Doug Hobson said they received calls about a chemical smell and found it to be a gas line leak. He said the gas has been shut off and people are no longer being asked to stay inside their homes. It occurred because of a construction crew near Z.H.S.

“Unfortunately, a bulldozer has hit an eight inch line, gas line down in the bottom part of the valley,” said Hobson.

Hobson said no evacuations occurred. However, all events planned at Zanesville High School Wednesday night have been canceled. Hobson said any business impacted by the gas being turned off will likely be without gas for several hours while the line is being repaired.