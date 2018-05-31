House Speaker Ryan, GOP Rep. Chabot tout tax overhaul

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is touting the federal tax overhaul in a grocery-plant visit with an Ohio Republican facing a spirited Democratic challenge in November.

Ryan told Kroger Co. workers at the Cincinnati-based grocery chain’s Springdale ice cream and beverage plant on Thursday that tax cuts have helped such companies increase pay and benefits for workers.

The Wisconsin Republican toured the plant with veteran GOP Rep. Steve Chabot (SHAH’-but), running for a 12th term in the traditionally Republican 1st District.

Democrats are hopeful about their nominee, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval (PYUR’-vahl), who won an upset victory in 2016 for the county job.

Ryan also is fundraising in the state for House Republicans. A Democratic spokesman says Ryan’s visit shows some GOP-held Ohio seats are vulnerable.