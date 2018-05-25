Huskers family to welcome back Frank Solich at January event

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ohio football coach Frank Solich will return to Nebraska this winter to receive the Tom Osborne Legacy Award from his former boss.

The Football Writers Association of America announced Friday that Solich would be honored during the Outland Trophy banquet in Omaha on Jan. 9.

Solich was an All-Big Eight fullback at Nebraska in the 1960s, a longtime assistant to Osborne and a winner of better than 75 percent of his games as head coach from 1998-2003.

The Tom Osborne Legacy Award is presented to a person who, in part, exhibits the integrity, sportsmanship and fair play associated with Osborne, the Hall of Fame coach who led the Huskers to 255 wins and three national titles in 25 seasons.

