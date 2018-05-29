Jack Nash to compete at State Tournament in Columbus

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Jack Nash had run in just one track & field event ever– back in 8th grade– up until three weeks ago. Now, he’s already become of the top runners in the state.

The Rosecrans senior will compete at the State Track & Field Tournament this Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State on Friday in the 400 meter dash.

When the Bishops’ baseball season ended just less than a month ago, Nash decided to take up track and see how well he could do. And he was a success right from the block.

Nash won the 100, 200, and 400 meter events at the MSL Cardinal Championships, and won all three events at the East District Championships, qualifying for Regionals in each. At Regionals, Nash would go onto qualify for the State Tournament in the 400 meter which he will run on Friday morning. If Nash qualifies, the final heat will be ran on Saturday.

Nash says the past few weeks has gone even better than he hoped or expected, and credited his coaches as well his preparation in other sports for the quick success on the track.

On Friday night, Nash received First-Team MSL honors in the 100, 200, and 400, and was also awarded the Senior Male Scholar Athlete Award for the Cardinal Division.