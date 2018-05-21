JD Equipment expansion project broke ground

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local tractor company has broken ground for a new expansion project.

JD Equipment in Zanesville will be adding 12,000 square feet to the shop and nearly two acres of additional area outside for tractors and other equipment. C.E.O. of JD Equipment, Jeff Mitchell said the company came to its current Zanesville location in 2010 and the expansion has come because of all of the community’s support.

“I’ve been in places that haven’t accepted John Deere, J.D. Equipment and for the community to be involved like they are today it’s a pretty big achievement for us and it’s pretty rewarding as well,” said Mitchell.

Store Manager Chad Spiker said being part of the local business community is a great honor for the company. Spiker said other companies in the area have been a major reason for JD expansion.

“We’ve tried to stick with local contractors, for pretty much everything. Both Zemba and Kendrick Excavating are good customers of ours and we would like to definitely have them be part of this new facility,” said Spiker.

Mitchell said the expansion should be completed in the fall of this year.