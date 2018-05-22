The Kentucky Headhunters at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A Grammy-winning band is coming to Zanesville and will be joined by a local favorite.

The Barn is hosting The Kentucky Headhunters on June 2nd, with local band Hillbilly Deluxe opening the show. Owner of The Barn, Jim Watson, said he is excited about having such a well-known band perform in Zanesville and that the draw is good for the community.

“Really excited about having them come here to Zanesville, it’s probably the biggest band we’ve had here at The Barn as far as awards and things like that,” Watson said, “so we’re pretty excited to have them coming.”

Watson also said the southern rock and country genre of the Kentucky Headhunters, who have also won two Country Music Awards, is popular in the area and is glad the event will promote a local band and bring people together.

“I just love music and having a great local band working with somebody that kind of tours the country and has played all over the world is just exciting to me to be able to have them right here at my place in Zanesville, Ohio,” Watson said. “It’s gonna be a full day of music, it’s gonna be a great show, I’m really excited about how the whole thing is coming together.”

Doors will open at 4 p.m. on June 2nd. Hillbilly Deluxe will go on at 5 p.m. and The Kentucky Headhunters will perform at 9 p.m. You can get your tickets at The Barn for $30 in cash or $32 with a credit card for processing fees. You can also buy them online and find out more information at thebarnzanesville.com.