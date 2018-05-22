Little Muskies ready for first regional appearance in 37 years.

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The John Glenn baseball team is just two wins away from making their first appearance in the state tournament in school history.

The Little Muskies will battle Steubenville Thursday in the regional semi-final game at Ohio University. It marks the JG’s first trip to the regional tournament since 1981.

They made it to the regionals thanks to a grueling 1-0 extra innings win in the district title game against Indian Valley. Head coach, and East District DII coach of the year, Brad Barclay admitted that this tournament run has even surprised him.

“We have high expectations every year. But if you would of told me [we’d make the regionals] at the start of the season then yes I would be surprise because we’ve been this close before. We’ve been to the district finals several times and haven’t been lucky enough to make it. This time we were lucky enough and good enough to make it with a group that’s real resilient,” said Barclay.

The Little Muskies now get ready to face a very talented Stuebenville team. Like John Glenn, the Big Red won a close district title game beating Harrison Central 2-1. They’re are led by head coach Fred Heathering, who has been on the job since 1989 and has over 600 career wins.

Also standing out for the Big Red is center fielder Alec Taylor who was named East District DII player of the year and is committed to play at Ohio State.

“They are fundamentally sound. Coach Heathering does a great job with them. They’ve won 25 district titles compared to our two. They’ve got the experience and know how to handle this coming in,” said Barclay.

Thursday’s game will start at 5 p.m. at Ohio University and you can hear live play-by-play on Z92 Radio.