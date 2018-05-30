Live grenade found inside home under renovation

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man renovating a home in Ohio found a live hand grenade inside one of the walls.

The man was working on the home in Mentor-on-the-Lake Sunday afternoon when he discovered the grenade.

Police say the device was likely from World War II or the Korean War, and it still had the pin in it.

The Lake County Bomb Squad removed the grenade from the scene and safely detonated it. Police say an explosive-detection dog cleared the house for other explosives.

Officer Brian Yenkevich with the bomb squad tells WJW-TV it’s become more common for people to find explosives left behind after veterans from World War II or the Korean War have died.