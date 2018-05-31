Local Boy Scouts office closed after tree falls, car damaged

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A tree falls on a power line causing power outages and road closures.

It happened on Moorehead Avenue. That’s where the Muskingum Valley Council Boy Scouts is located.

“Last night at about 6 or so, huge old tree collapsed across the wires, snapped the telephone pole, crushed the neighbors Lexus,” said Ed Mulholland the Executive Director of the Muskingum Valley Council Boy Scouts. “Kind of scary.”

Mulholland said no one was injured during the incident, but it has caused a major headache for the area.

“They say they’ll have the power back around 2 or 3 o’clock today. Of course we have a tree contractor coming to get rid of the debris on our property,” said Mulholland.

The Boy Scouts office is closed for the day and is expected to re-open tomorrow.