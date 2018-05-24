Local museum to participate in national Blue Star Museum initiative

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Museum of Art will be participating in the ninth annual Blue Star Museums initiative.

Blue Star initiative begins Memorial Day and goes through Labor Day. It gives military members and their families an opportunity to visit the museums for free. The Zanesville Museum of Arts offers free admission for military members year round.

“That’s good because it, that gives us an opportunity to give back to the men and women who have given so much to us,” said Dan Pitcock the Marketing Coordinator at the Zanesville Museum of Arts.

Over 2,000 museums across the country are joining the initiative which is a collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. If you would like to see a list of other participating museums you can visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.