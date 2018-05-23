Local organization gets ‘groovy’ for annual dance

Written by: Chase Flowers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Residential Home for the Developmentally Disabled held their 7th annual formal this evening.

Clients, employees, families and friends from 11 counties came to this years 70’s themed dance. Attendants came in their rose-tinted glasses and tie-dyed garb.

Executive Director Lisa Reed said the event stemmed from wanting to give people a second chance they may have missed, or not had at all.

“The first year was our prom, there were lots of adults that had never had the opportunity to go to a prom when they were in high school. We wanted to give them that opportunity,” said Reed.

Reed said events like this are special for the company because even with covering such a large area of Southeastern Ohio, they are more like a family.

“RHDD is a great big family, although we’re spread out over 11 counties we all know each other we try to get together in smaller ways each year,” said Reed. “And we just make sure we’re always in touch with each other because it’s a very family oriented organization.”

For more information about RHDD, you can visit their website www.RHDDinc.org.