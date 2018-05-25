Local schools earn extra credit cash

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Local students had the chance to earn some extra cash for their schools by shopping at Colony Square Mall.

This was the tenth year for the mall’s Extra Credit School Reward program. Students collected mall receipts and participated in mall programs throughout the year to earn points and money for their school.

“What they do is they earn points by turning in receipts when their families shop here or go to one of our restaurants, or enjoy a movie. We also have some double point opportunities,” said Marketing Representative Kevin Pinson.

In April, the schools hand in all the receipts they have collected and the points were counted-up. Each school was then able to receive their part of the $20,000 pot.

“They get a point for every dollar on the receipt except certain special promotions we do where they can double the face value as well,” said Pinson.

Eleven schools participated this year. Perry Elementary earned the first place, and New Concord Elementary School placed second.

Cash Awards:

Perry Elementary, $6,056.77

New Concord Elementary School, $3,327.18

McIntire Elementary, $1,804.24

Bishop Fenwick Elementary, $1,781.12

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Preschool, $1,503.99

Zanesville Middle School, $1,481.33

Dresden Elementary, $1,153.67

Franklin Local Community School, $896.45

Roseville Elementary, $503.74

Philo Junior High, $730.30

Adamsville Elementary, $250.96

Zanesville High School, $210.31

West Muskingum Elementary School, $175.86

Maysville 6-12, $124.10