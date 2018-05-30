Local schools take part in Paint the Plow

JACKSONTOWN, Ohio- Artists, from local high schools, competed against each other to be crowned a Plow Painting champion.

Sheridan High School, from Perry County, won the People’s Choice award in this years Paint the Plow program for District 5 of the Ohio Department of Transportation. Sheridan’s painted plow received over 1100 votes on ODOT District 5’s Facebook page.

“As a total on Facebook, all the pictures got over 700 shares, which we think is really awesome. We hope that that will encourage schools to participate next year as well,” said public information officer Morgan Overbey.

Sheridan wasn’t the only school to be honored. Licking Valley High School took home the overall ODOT choice award. Overbey said employees at ODOT district five voted for the best plow design. She said this gave schools and ODOT an opportunity to give back to the community.

“Out paint, the Plow program is a great opportunity for local schools to participate and show their community pride. I think it’s an awesome chance for our schools to get involved,” said Overbey.

In total, 11 schools from six counties painted a plow blade for the contest. The plow blades will be used on the plows next winter. If any school is interested in painting a plow next year you can email Overbey at Morgan.Overbey@dot.ohio.gov.