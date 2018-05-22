Lorena Season to Begin in June

It won’t be long until the Lorena Sternwheeler is back in the Muskingum River so people can take a ride. The Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce says public rides will be offered starting on June 2nd at 2:00 p.m. Public Lunch cruises will be available starting on June 8th and the cost is $15 per person and includes a box lunch. Twilight Cruises will be offered on June 15th and August 3rd from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The cost is $8.00 for adults, $7.00 for seniors and $4.00 for children. The Lorena Sternwheeler is also available for weddings, birthdays and anniversary parties and work and family gatherings. For more information call 1-800-743-2303 or 740-455-8282.