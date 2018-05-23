Lt. Governor nominee Betty Sutton talks ECOT scandal

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- With May primaries behind us those candidates still in the race are firing up the campaign trail preparing for the November election. Lieutenant Governor nominee for the Democrats Betty Sutton made a stop in Zanesville today to talk to constituents about the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow – or ECOT – scandal plauging the Republican party.

Amid reports that the FBI is investigating the ECOT scandal, Sutton and her running mate, Rich Cordray, are bringing attention to what they say is an injustice to Ohio students. Sutton said she and Corday care about Ohio’s school children and that right now the students and taxpayers are being ripped off.

“This ECOT charter school is a for profit operation that has been a scandalous, defrauding Ohio taxpayers, undercutting public education and leaving both our students and our people high and dry,” said Sutton. “$80 million has been already lost to this ECOT scandal.”

Sutton also touched on the opioid epidemic saying that Mike DeWine has been Attorney General for years and has not been able to find a solution. She shared what she and Cordray will do to combat it.

“First and foremost, we need to declare a state of emergency around this opioid crisis. And it’s more than opioids. It’s also addiction in general,” Sutton said. “We need to re-prioritize. We need to focus our state government on helping people. Right now Mike DeWine and John Husted are leading a government that is focused on helping their rich and privileged friends and obviously the speaker of the house himself.”

Ohio House of Representative candidates Kris Geis and Amber Daniels were also in attendance and addressed the gatherers. Geis is running for the 97th District and Daniels is running for the 78th District.