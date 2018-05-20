Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on May 20, 2018 at 9:33 pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Atlanta United FC831252616
New York City FC723242516
Columbus733241810
New York730212612
Orlando City641192118
New England542171815
Philadelphia452141215
Chicago362111520
Toronto FC361101419
Montreal38091426
D.C. United25281317
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Sporting Kansas City723242413
Los Angeles FC632202318
Portland532171615
FC Dallas415171611
Vancouver454161624
Houston433152317
Minnesota United471131422
Real Salt Lake461131425
LA Galaxy361101419
San Jose26391822
Seattle2528711
Colorado26281117

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 16

San Jose 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Friday, May 18

Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 1

Saturday, May 19

New York City FC 4, Colorado 0

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

Columbus 1, New England 0

Philadelphia 4, Real Salt Lake 1

D.C. United 3, San Jose 1

Sunday, May 20

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie

Houston 3, Chicago 2

New York 3, Atlanta United FC 1

Monday, May 21

LA Galaxy at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 25

FC Dallas at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Houston, 8:55 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 26

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.

New England at Vancouver, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 27

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

