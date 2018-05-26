Major League Soccer

by Associated Press on May 26, 2018 at 9:42 pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Atlanta United FC831252616
Columbus733241810
New York City FC733242619
New York731222612
Orlando City651192220
New England543182118
Philadelphia453151215
Chicago462141721
Toronto FC371101420
Montreal39091427
D.C. United25281317
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WLTPtsGFGA
Sporting Kansas City723242413
Los Angeles FC632202318
FC Dallas515201711
Houston533182618
Portland532171615
Vancouver455171927
LA Galaxy561161619
Real Salt Lake561161525
Minnesota United471131422
San Jose27391823
Seattle2628712
Colorado26281117

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 25

FC Dallas 1, Toronto FC 0

Houston 3, New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 1, San Jose 0

Saturday, May 26

Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0

New England 3, Vancouver 3, tie

Philadelphia 0, New York 0, tie

Chicago 2, Orlando City 1

Montreal at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 27

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 30

Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 1

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

LA Galaxy at Portland, 5 p.m.

Houston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Post Views: 1