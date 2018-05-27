Man in critical condition after motorcycle accident

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after an accident involving a motorcycle sends two people to the hospital.

It happened on Maysville Pike in front of Finks. The northbound lanes were shut down for some time as first responders worked to control the scene. South Zanesville Fire Department Captain JT Roberts said the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

“We got on scene. We had two patients. One was pretty critical. The other one had minor injuries. We called some helicopters but due to the ETA of those choppers we went ahead and had him go to Genesis Hospital.”

Roberts said the Highway Patrol is working to determine the cause of the crash.