Man Sentenced to Prison – Will Be Deported

A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison on drug charges. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says 26-year-old Jose Barragan-Buenrostro, address unknown, was charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs, with major drug offender specifications. In April he pleaded no contest to the charges and was found guilty. Judge Kelly Cottrill handed down the sentence which includes a mandatory fine of $10,000, forfeiture of all monies seized and place on mandatory post release control for five years. The Judge said on completing his sentence the defendant will be deported and will not be allowed to re-enter the United States.